Thomas Partey News: Back fit for Oviedo clash

Partey (undisclosed) was cleared fit and is available for Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to coach Marcelino Total. "Except for Logan, everyone is fit."

Partey had been sidelined with muscle discomfort after a frustrating pattern of muscular issues this season, but his clearance ahead of Thursday's fixture is a welcome development for Villarreal. The midfielder has mainly been operating as a bench option in recent weeks, so his return restores a depth piece rather than shaking up the starting lineup, but having him available gives manager Marcelino more options in the middle of the park heading into the final stretch of the season.