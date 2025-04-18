Fantasy Soccer
Thomas Partey headshot

Thomas Partey News: Earns Champions League ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Partey will miss the first semi-final leg against PSG in the Champions League after a yellow card against Real Madrid.

Partey has been a crucial piece in the starting XI in the Champions League and is now set to miss the first leg of the semi final. The defensive midfielder could be tough to replace if Jorginho (ribs) can't get fit in time to replace him. Partey should continue to play a major role domestically and in the second leg.

Thomas Partey
Arsenal
