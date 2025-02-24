Thomas Partey News: Engine in midfield

Partey generated four tackles (two won) and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 loss to West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Partey worked hard on both ends of the pitch in Saturday's match against West Ham. In 90 minutes played, the midfielder created two chances, successfully completed both of his dribbles, made an astounding 16 passes into the final third, and won six of his eight ground duels. Partey now has five goal contributions in 22 Premier League matches started this season, and if he has another good shift against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday like the one he put in on Saturday, he could see that tally increase.