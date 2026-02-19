Thomas Partey News: Featured off bench Wednesday
Partey (groin) featured 11 minutes off bench in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Levante, confirming he is back available for Villarreal.
Partey put his groin issue behind him this week, logging 11 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over Levante after working his way back through full team training. It's a positive development for the Yellow Submarine, giving them another body and some added muscle in midfield. That said, once the squad is at full strength, he's expected to slot into more of a rotational role rather than lock down a guaranteed starting spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Partey See More
-
Fantrax & Sleeper Strategy
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window198 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season210 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38275 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38276 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Partey See More