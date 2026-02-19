Thomas Partey News: Featured off bench Wednesday

Partey (groin) featured 11 minutes off bench in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Levante, confirming he is back available for Villarreal.

Partey put his groin issue behind him this week, logging 11 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over Levante after working his way back through full team training. It's a positive development for the Yellow Submarine, giving them another body and some added muscle in midfield. That said, once the squad is at full strength, he's expected to slot into more of a rotational role rather than lock down a guaranteed starting spot.