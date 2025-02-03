Thomas Partey News: Net eventual winner

Partey scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 win versus Manchester City.

Partey responded immediately to Erling Haaland's equalizer Sunday, as he would score a rocket in the 56th minute to take the lead and win the game for Arsenal. This was his first goal in some time, as he last saw the back of the net over two months ago on Nov. 23. He now has five goal contributions in 23 appearances (20 starts), with three goals and two shots.