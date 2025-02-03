Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Partey headshot

Thomas Partey News: Net eventual winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Partey scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 win versus Manchester City.

Partey responded immediately to Erling Haaland's equalizer Sunday, as he would score a rocket in the 56th minute to take the lead and win the game for Arsenal. This was his first goal in some time, as he last saw the back of the net over two months ago on Nov. 23. He now has five goal contributions in 23 appearances (20 starts), with three goals and two shots.

Thomas Partey
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now