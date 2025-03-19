Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Partey headshot

Thomas Partey News: Sees 90 Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Partey registered two tackles and one interception during his 90 minutes of play in Sunday's 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Partey didn't see much work in the attack Sunday but still had some production in the defense, notching two tackles and one interception in the win. He did return to the starting XI after going unused during their UCL contest on Wednesday. He has started in eight of their past 10 games and should continue in a starting role moving forward.

Thomas Partey
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now