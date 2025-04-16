Thomas Partey News: Starting against Madrid
Partey (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.
Partey is back with the team as expected Wednesday after his early exit from the club's last contest, shaking off any issues he had. This is a major boost for the squad, adding a defensive option to the midfield. He should remain a starter moving forward, starting in 35 of his 41 appearances last season.
