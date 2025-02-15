Fantasy Soccer
Thorir Helgason Injury: Available against Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Helgason (abdomen) "is okay and only had one limited session Wednesday, never skipping practice afterward," coach Marco Giampaolo announced.

Helgason has escaped without serious injuries and has good chances of continuing starting since he has strung together a few good performances in a row. He has assisted once and added three shots (two on target), 10 key passes, 20 crosses (six accurate) and 14 corners in the last five matches.

