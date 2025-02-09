Fantasy Soccer
Thorir Helgason

Thorir Helgason Injury: Bows out versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Helgason registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate), one key pass and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Bologna before exiting at the 80th minute due to a potential abdomen injury, TeleRama reported.

Helgason was the peppiest Lecce midfielder in the final third as has been the case for a few matches in a row at this point, leading his side in crosses, but he was forced off by a muscular problem late. Medon Berisha and Hamza Rafia recovered from injury, and one of the two would fill in if he wasn't ready to play against Monza on Saturday.

Thorir Helgason
Lecce
More Stats & News
