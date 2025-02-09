Thorir Helgason Injury: Bows out versus Bologna
Helgason registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate), one key pass and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Bologna before exiting at the 80th minute due to a potential abdomen injury, TeleRama reported.
Helgason was the peppiest Lecce midfielder in the final third as has been the case for a few matches in a row at this point, leading his side in crosses, but he was forced off by a muscular problem late. Medon Berisha and Hamza Rafia recovered from injury, and one of the two would fill in if he wasn't ready to play against Monza on Saturday.
