Thorir Helgason Injury: Fit for Fiorentina game

Helgason (thigh) will be an option versus Fiorentina on Friday, coach Marco Giampaolo stated.

Helgan sat out the previous fixture due to muscle fatigue but has been able to return to full training late in the week. He'll compete for the starting job with Hamza Rafia and Madon Berisha, as he might be managed. He has assisted once and added five shots (two on target), 11 chances created, 24 crosses (eight accurate) and 18 corners in his last five appearances.