Thorir Helgason Injury: Late scratch for Udinese tilt

Helgason was unavailable for Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Udinese due to a late physical problem, coach Marco Giampaolo announced.

Helgason made the initial squad list but ultimately watched the game from the stands as he wasn't fit enough to perform. He'll be re-evaluated in the next couple of days. Hamza Rafia replaced him in the XI, while Madon Berisha came off the bench at halftime and was more convincing.