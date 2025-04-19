Thorir Helgason News: Active against Lecce

Helgason had two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate), one interception and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Como.

Helgason had a decent display, pacing his club in deliveries, despite the result, his imprecision, and the fact that he was pulled pretty early in the second half. He has assisted thrice in the last six matches (five starts), adding six shots (one on target), eight key passes and 31 crosses (eight accurate).