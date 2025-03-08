Thorir Helgason News: Logs assist in Milan game

Helgason assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three key passes in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against AC Milan.

Helgason returned to the starting lineup after dealing with an injury and teed up Nenad Krstovic after recovering the ball deep on the opening goal. He has dished his two seasonal helpers in his last five showings, adding five shots (three on target), eight chances created and 15 crosses (six accurate).