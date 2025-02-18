Thorir Helgason News: Peppy in Monza game

Helgason (thigh) had three shots (one on target), two key passes, six crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Monza.

Helgason wasn't affected by a recent ailment and was one of the few bright spots for his side in the stalemate, leading it in deliveries. He has assisted once and posted six shots (three on target), 12 key passes, 26 crosses (eight accurate) and 20 corners in the last five rounds.