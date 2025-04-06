Fantasy Soccer
Thorir Helgason

Thorir Helgason News: Provides assist in Venezia game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 8:34am

Helgason assisted once to go with 10 crosses (five accurate), three key passes and seven corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.

Helgan led his club in deliveries and picked out Federico Baschirotto with a precise corner kick to set up the equalizer and register his third assist of the season. He has notched two helpers, six chances created, 21 crosses (six accurate) and 16 corners in the last five rounds.

Thorir Helgason
Lecce
More Stats & News
