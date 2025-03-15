Fantasy Soccer
Thorir Helgason News: Sends in four crosses against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Helgason drew two fouls and had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Friday's 2-1 defeat to Genoa.

Helgason was mostly held in check but put up decent stats thanks to a few set pieces while Lecce were trying to come back, but he wasn't very precise. He has assisted once and logged six shots (three on target), six chances created, 17 crosses (five accurate) and 14 corners in his last five showings (four starts).

