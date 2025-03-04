Thorir Helgason News: Underwhelming against Fiorentina
Helgason (thigh) had three touches and one block in 26 minutes in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Fiorentina.
Helgason was used as a sub after missing the previous game due to a thigh ailment and wasn't particularly effective. He'll likely resume starting over Hamza Rafia and Madon Berisha once he has a clean week of practice. He has posted one assist, five shots (two on target), 11 key passes and 22 crosses (eight accurate) in his last five displays.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now