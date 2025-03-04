Thorir Helgason News: Underwhelming against Fiorentina

Helgason (thigh) had three touches and one block in 26 minutes in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Helgason was used as a sub after missing the previous game due to a thigh ailment and wasn't particularly effective. He'll likely resume starting over Hamza Rafia and Madon Berisha once he has a clean week of practice. He has posted one assist, five shots (two on target), 11 key passes and 22 crosses (eight accurate) in his last five displays.