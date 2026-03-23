Tiago Gabriel News: Extra busy in Roma contest

Gabriel won four of eight tackles and had five interceptions and 11 clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Gabriel had a majestic defensive effort, setting new season highs in tackles and interceptions, but it didn't suffice to completely stymie the opponents. He has posted at least one tackle in three games in a row, accumulating 11 (seven won) and one or more interceptions in seven consecutive fixtures, piling up 17, with one clean sheet. He has recorded three or more clerances in all but one tilt so far, averaging 7 per match.