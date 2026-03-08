Tiago Gabriel News: Robust showing in Cremonese bout

Gabriel had one tackle (one won), 16 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Cremonese.

Gabriel led the defensive effort without Kialonda Gaspar (knee) and set a new season high in clearances, but he was caught in the middle of a nice interplay between the Cremonese forwards on the opposing goal. He has notched one or more interceptions in five tilts in a row, accumulating 11, adding eight tackles (four won) and three blocks and contributing to one clean sheet through that stretch. Furthermore, he has tallied at least three clearances in 25 straight appearances, averaging 7.28 per match.