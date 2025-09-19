Gabriel had a mixed bag as he opened the scoring with a header from close range in the first few minutes, bagging his first Serie A goal, but he also caused the PK that decided the game with a careless tackle in the box late in the tilt. He returned to the XI after Jamil Siebert got the nod in the previous one. The coach might continue to test both before settling on the starter next to Kialonda Gaspar. He has recorded at least five clearances, racking up 17 and one interception, totaling six, in four of the first five rounds, adding eight tackles (two won) and one block and contributing to one clean sheet.