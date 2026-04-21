Tiago Gabriel News: Scores in Fiorentina contest

Gabriel scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two clearances and one chance created and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

Gabriel equalized the game in the second half with a header on a corner kick, netting his second goal of the year. He kept his lengthy streak of matches with at least one clearance alive, while he halted the shorter ones regarding tackles and interceptions. He'll miss Saturday's away game against Verona due to yellow-card accumulation. Corrie Ndaba or Matias Perez will take his place in the back.