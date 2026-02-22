Tiago Gabriel News: Under pressure in Inter contest

Gabriel had two tackles (zero won), 12 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Gabriel and the rest of the Lecce held their own for long stretches against a high-wattage offense, but Inter eventually broke through twice. Gabriel maintained his season-long streak of games with at least one clearance and is averaging 6.7 per tilt. He has registered one or more tackles in the last five bouts, totaling 10 (four won). Moreover, he has posted one or more interceptions in three contests in a row, accumulating six.