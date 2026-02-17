Tiago Gabriel News: Wins two tackles in Cagliari clash

Gabriel registered three tackles (two won), five clearances and two interceptions in Monday's 2-0 victory against Cagliari.

Gabriel put together another respectable defensive effort, helping his side completely stymie the opponents for the second time in the last four matches. He has logged three or more clearances in 22 consecutive fixtures, averaging 6.8 per match. Additionally, he has tallied at least one tackle in the last four rounds, totaling eight (four won) and adding seven interceptions and one block in that stretch.