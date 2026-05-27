Tiago Gabriel News: Young leader in defense

Tiago Gabriel generated one tackle (one won), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Gabriel ended the season with a clean sheet, rounding off a campaign in which the young center back was one of the most consistent performers, taking charge of the defense with the composure of a veteran. Across his 36 starts he accumulated 63 tackles, 45 interceptions, 243 clearances and 21 blocks alongside two goals and nine clean sheets, playing a key role in helping his side secure survival.