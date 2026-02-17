Tiago Gouveia News: Fit but not in plans

Gouveia is fit to play but seems out of the plans of new coach Claude Puel.

Gouveia was named to the squad for the derby against Monaco 10 days ago but ultimately did not make the final matchday roster. The attacking midfielder is fully fit, yet he appears to be on the outside looking in under new head coach Claude Puel and is not part of the current project. He has already made it clear he wants a return to Benfica after a disappointing loan spell with the Aiglons that never really got off the ground.