Tiago Pereira Cardoso headshot

Tiago Pereira Cardoso News: Five saves insufficient in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Pereira Cardoso recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to SC Freiburg.

Pereira Cardoso turned aside five Freiburg shots Saturday but was beaten twice as Monchengladbach fell in a 2-1 defeat. The teenager has performed admirably in his inaugural Bundesliga season, making 20 saves and six clearances over five appearances (four starts) while conceding just three goals and recording two clean sheets. With Jonas Omlin nearing a return, it remains to be seen who will be between the sticks Sunday for Monchengladbach when they travel to take-on Borussia Dortmund.

