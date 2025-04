Tiago Pereira Cardoso News: Keeps another clean sheet

Pereira Cardoso made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Pereira Cardoso once again displayed above-average poise for such a young goalkeeper and ended up with his second clean sheet in as many career starts. Jonas Omlin (groin) is still questionable for next weekend's visit to St. Pauli, but Pereira Cardoso already proved to be a very nice backup.