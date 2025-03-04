Tiago Pereira Cardoso News: Keeps clean sheet

Pereira Cardoso registered four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win versus FC Heidenheim.

How about that for a Bundesliga debut? Cardoso has just set the standard high for 18 year old keepers in a debut match. In 90 minutes against Heidenheim, the goalie from Luxembourg made four saves, two diving saves, and one save from inside his own box along with keeping his first Bundesliga clean sheet. It is tough to say whether Cardoso will get the starting nod this Friday against Mainz, but he certainly made his case as best as he could.