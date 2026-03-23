Tiago Santos Injury: Suffers knee discomfort

Santos (knee) missed Sunday's 2-1 win against Marseille due to discomfort, according to coach Bruno Genesio, per Le Petit Lillois.

Santos couldn't suit up for Sunday's win over Marseille at the Velodrome after dealing with knee discomfort ahead of kickoff. It's a situation worth keeping an eye on since he recently made his way back from an ACL injury and the club will want to avoid any setback. The right-back has been getting regular starts lately ahead of Thomas Meunier, and the two are likely to keep splitting time at the spot through the rest of the season.