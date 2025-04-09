Tiago Santos Injury: Working on rehabilitation

Santos (knee) is continuing his rehabilitation work at the Domaine de Luchin and is progressing well in his recovery, the club announced.

Santos suffered a torn ACL in training in mid-October and has been working on his recovery since then. He was spotted Tuesday doing rehabilitation work at Lille's training site with the aim of being ready for the 2025-26 season. Until he fully returns, Thomas Meunier has been the main starter at right-back.