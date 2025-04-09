Fantasy Soccer
Tiago Santos headshot

Tiago Santos Injury: Working on rehabilitation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Santos (knee) is continuing his rehabilitation work at the Domaine de Luchin and is progressing well in his recovery, the club announced.

Santos suffered a torn ACL in training in mid-October and has been working on his recovery since then. He was spotted Tuesday doing rehabilitation work at Lille's training site with the aim of being ready for the 2025-26 season. Until he fully returns, Thomas Meunier has been the main starter at right-back.

Tiago Santos
Lille
