Tiago Santos News: Wins penalty in away win
Tiago Santos generated two shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Angers.
Tiago Santos won the penalty, which led to the only goal of the game. He returned to the starting lineup having been on the bench for the last two matches. He took two shots but also attempted three crosses in the game. So far this season, he has provided one assist in the Europa League.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now