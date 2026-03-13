Tiago Souza Injury: Could miss time

Souza is questionable for Saturday's match against Montreal due to a lower-leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Souza will need to pass some testing to play Saturday, as the forward is suffering from an injury to his leg, although unclear where. This would be a super-sub loss for the club, as he did score in their season opener from the bench, having yet to start, but appearing in every game. His loss would mainly cut some depth out, not a major loss for the team.