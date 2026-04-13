Tiago Souza News: Assists opener Sunday

Souza assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Souza assisted the opening goal of Sunday's match as he set up Marco Pasalic's goal in the 14th minute. It marked his second goal contribution and his first assist of the campaign. He also tied a season high with three shots, but he failed to put any on target. He completed the full 90 minutes for the first time this campaign.