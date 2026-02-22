Tiago Souza headshot

Tiago Souza News: Scores in stoppage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Tiago came off the bench in Orlando City SC's 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls, scoring a goal in stoppage time. He finished with three shots (two on goal).

The forward provided a late spark for Orlando and that could be enough to get him a bigger role against a high-scoring Inter Miami team which was also prone to conceding goals a season ago. Tiago did well in his 14 minutes of action, so expect him to get more playing time going forward.

Tiago Souza
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now