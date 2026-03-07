Tiago Tomas News: Assists as substitute

Tomas assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Tomas replaced Chris Fuhrich in the 75th minute and set up Deniz Undav just two minutes later. Tomas made an impact with just eight touches. He has now assisted in back-to-back games and is up to five goal contributions in seven starts across 18 appearances.