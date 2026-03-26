Tiago Tomas News: Breaks Bundesliga goal drought

Tiago Tomas scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 5-2 victory against FC Augsburg.

Tiago Tomas cooly slotted home VfB Stuttgart's second goal Sunday in their convincing 5-2 road win over FC Augsburg. The goal marked the attacker's first in the Bundesliga since Nov. 1 vs RB Leipzig. After missing an eight-match stretch due to injury, Tiago Tomas has made 10 successive appearances (three starts) over VfB Stuttgart's last 10 league fixtures.