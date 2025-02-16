Tiago Tomas News: Ends goal drought

Tomas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus VfB Stuttgart.

After multiple months without a goal, Tomas put a stop to the categorical drought Saturday. This is his first goal since Dec. 8, when he capped off an eight-game span in which five goals were put to his name. Thomas will look to go more towards that form before March, with Wolfsburg's team having only one game remaining in February.