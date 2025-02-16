Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tiago Tomas headshot

Tiago Tomas News: Ends goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Tomas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus VfB Stuttgart.

After multiple months without a goal, Tomas put a stop to the categorical drought Saturday. This is his first goal since Dec. 8, when he capped off an eight-game span in which five goals were put to his name. Thomas will look to go more towards that form before March, with Wolfsburg's team having only one game remaining in February.

Tiago Tomas
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now