Tiago Tomas News: Three shots in draw

Tiago Tomas led the Vfl Wolfsburg attack Saturday with three shots (two on goal) and they played to a 0-0 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. Over his 73 minuets of play, the midfielder added two tackles (two won) and two blocks to the clean sheet effort. Tomas has started in three successive fixtures and has made 20 appearances (17 starts) overall, scoring five goals and assisting once this season in Bundesliga play.