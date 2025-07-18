Tidiam Gomis Injury: Heading to sidelines

Gomis has suffered an ankle injury and is set to miss the next five to six weeks of action, according to his club.

Gomis is going to begin the season sidelined for Leipzig, with the attacker suffering an ankle injury during the preseason. This is a significant setback for the attacker, as he will be out for around five to six weeks due to the injury. He only started in one of his nine appearances last season for 150 minutes of play, so this isn't a major loss, although it may affect anytime he could have seen to begin the season for the club.