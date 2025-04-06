Tidiam Gomis News: Records first top flight assist

Gomis assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Hoffenheim.

Gomis recorded his first career assist for RB Leipzig Saturday as he set up Yusuf Poulsen's strike in the 84th minute. He came off the bench at halftime for Ridle Baku, recording his first significant stretch of minutes in his Bundesliga career. The 18-year-old is unlikely to continue to make much of an impact this season, but he's worth keeping an eye on for the future.