Tijjani Noslin Injury: Doubtful for Atalanta clash
Noslin trained very little this week due to a foot wound caused by a domestic incident, Corriere dello Sport informed.
Noslin skipped multiple sessions and practiced on the side on the eve of the game. He might be held out altogether, but Lazio are likely to welcome back Taty Castellanos (thigh) in at least some capacity. Boulaye Dia will likely lead the attack Sunday.
