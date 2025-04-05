Tijjani Noslin Injury: Selected for Atalanta game
Noslin (foot) is traveling with the team for Sunday's meeting with Atalanta, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Noslin hasn't been ruled out in advance despite not practicing much during the week and will provide depth in multiple offensive roles. He has assisted once and logged eight shots (three on target), five chances created and two crosses (one accurate) in his last five showings (one start).
