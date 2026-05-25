Tijjani Noslin News: Assists in finale
Noslin assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Pisa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.
Noslin provided a single assist Saturday, his second of the season and his sixth goal contribution. He was decently efficient throughout, managing those six goal contributions in 1,138 minutes, but he never took a consistent starting role. Noslin is unlikely to push for an everyday role next season, despite three goal contributions in the final four matches of this season.
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