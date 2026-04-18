Tijjani Noslin News: Misfires in Napoli contest

Noslin registered three shots (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and two clearances and drew three fouls in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Napoli.

Noslin drew his first start in a while after a few sound displays off the bench and paced his team in attempts, matching his season high, but he didn't have great touch in the box. He'll likely rotate with Daniel Maldini, Mattia Zaccagni and Boulaye Dia in a couple of roles going forward. He has taken at least one shot in three straight matches, accumulating six attempts (one on target), scoring once and logging one key pass, four crosses (one accurate) and three corners over that span.