Tijjani Noslin headshot

Tijjani Noslin News: Pedestrian in Roma contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 9:03am

Noslin created one scoring chance and had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Roma.

Noslin was supposed to spearhead the attack sans Mattia Zaccagni (quad), but he was held in check for the most part, and other Lazio forwards had a little more success. He has fired at least one shot in seven straight matches, amassing 14 attempts (three on target), scoring twice, assisting once and adding five chances created, seven crosses (two accurate) and six corners during that stretch.

Tijjani Noslin
Lazio
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