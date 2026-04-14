Tijjani Noslin News: Peppy off the bench against Fiorentina
Noslin had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners and created one scoring chance in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Fiorentina.
Noslin provided a spark as a sub, as he did in the previous game, but the coach has yet to unleash him from the start, despite some absences. He posted a new season high in deliveries in this one. He has registered six shots (two on target), two chances created and three corners in his last six displays.
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