Tijjani Noslin News: Scores and assists versus Cremonese

Noslin scored one goal and assisted once from one shot (one on target) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 win over Cremonese.

Noslin came off the bench after back-to-back starts and willed his team to victory, teeing up Gustav Tang Isaksen in the box and finding the top corner with a curled shot in the stoppage time. He has outproduced Daniel Maldini and Boulaye Dia lately. He has taken at least one shot in five straight matches, totaling 10 attempts (two on target), scoring two goals, assisting once and adding three key passes, five crosses (two accurate) and five corners over that span.