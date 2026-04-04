Tijjani Noslin News: Strikes in Parma contest

Noslin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one interception and one block in 32 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Parma.

Noslin relieved Pedro in the second half and found the target with a finish from just outside the box, with the help of a deflection. It's his third goal in the campaign. He hadn't scored since mid-December. He could enjoy an uptick in minutes while Mattia Zaccagni (hip) is on the mend thanks to this performance. He has tallied six shots (four on target), three key passes and two crosses in his last five outings (two starts).