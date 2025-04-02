Tijjani Noslin News: Three shots off bench
Noslin generated three shots (two on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Torino.
Noslin has primarily been a bench option this season but has often made a positive impact when called upon. On Monday against Torino, he registered three shots, two of which were on target, marking a season high. He will aim to secure a fifth goal contribution this season in his next contest against Atalanta on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now