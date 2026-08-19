Tijjani Reijnders Injury: Departs City for Saudi move
Reijnders has left Manchester City to join Al Qadsiah on a permanent deal, the club annonuced,
Reijnders arrived at City from AC Milan last summer and got off to a memorable start, scoring on his Premier League debut in a 4-0 win at Wolves and helping the club win both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2025-26. His playing time tapered off as the season progressed, though, and he finishes his City stint with 50 appearances and seven goals across all competitions. With City's midfield picture shifting under Enzo Maresca, Reijnders no longer looked part of the long-term plan, prompting the move to Saudi Arabia.
Tijjani Reijnders
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